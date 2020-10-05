J-K LG condemns terrorist attack on CRPF personnel in Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday condemned the despicable terrorist attack on the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel in Srinagar and promised that the sacrifice of the security personnel will not go in vain. "The sacrifices of our CRPF personnel will not go in vain. The government is determined and committed to foil the design of those who want to disrupt peace and derail the development of Jammu and Kashmir through such a terror attack. I assure the people of Jammu and Kashmir and family members of our brave security personnel that we will punish the perpetrators of such terror attacks," Sinha's condolence message read.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot condoled the killing of soldiers. "Salute the martyrdom of two CRPF Constables, GD Shailendra Pratap Singh and DVR Dhirendra Tripathi, who made the supreme sacrifice while valiantly retaliating terrorist attack in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir. My heartfelt condolences to bereaved families. We stand with them in this hour of grief," Gehlot tweeted.

Paying tribute to the late jawans, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced financial assistance of Rs 50 lakh and a government job to deceased soldier Shailendra Pratap Singh, a resident of Rae Bareli. Two CRPF personnel who were injured in a terrorist attack in Srinagar on Monday morning succumbed to their injuries.

The two jawans, along with three others, had been injured as terrorists opened fire upon a road opening party (ROP) of the battalion at Pampore bypass. Firing by the terrorists occurred at around 12:50 pm today when CRPF troops along with Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel were carrying out road opening operations. (ANI)