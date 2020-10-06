Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK's Johnson pitches wind-driven recovery from pandemic

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will outline plans on Tuesday for Britain to "build back greener" from the coronavirus pandemic by committing funds to boost Britain's offshore wind energy capacity. The 160 million pound ($208 million) investment into ports and factories is part of a drive to quadruple Britain's offshore wind capacity to 40 gigawatts (GW) by 2030.

Reuters | London | Updated: 06-10-2020 03:15 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 03:00 IST
UK's Johnson pitches wind-driven recovery from pandemic
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will outline plans on Tuesday for Britain to "build back greener" from the coronavirus pandemic by committing funds to boost Britain's offshore wind energy capacity.

The 160 million pound ($208 million) investment into ports and factories is part of a drive to quadruple Britain's offshore wind capacity to 40 gigawatts (GW) by 2030. That is equivalent to around half of Britain's electricity capacity today from all sources. Johnson is under pressure over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic: his government's response has been cast by opponents as slow, poorly organised and confusing. Cases have been rising in recent weeks, forcing the government to impose local lockdown measures across much of the country.

In a speech to the Conservative Party Conference, due at 1030 GMT, Johnson will say Britain must seize upon a "green industrial revolution" that has the potential to create hundreds of thousands of jobs. "We need to give people the chance to train for the new jobs that are being created every day – in new technologies and new ways of doing things," Johnson will say.

Economists say unemployment is likely to rise sharply once a programme to subsidise workers furloughed because of the pandemic closes at the end of this month, and the economy looks on course for its biggest annual decline since the 1920s. Johnson will also announce plans to build floating wind farms that will deliver 1 GW of energy.

"This investment in offshore wind alone will help to create 60,000 jobs in this country – and help us to get to net zero carbon emissions by 2050," Johnson will say. ($1 = 0.7707 pounds)

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell’s assurance, more on Michael Scofield’s fate

18 hours on, fire fighting still underway at Mumbai market

The Expendables 4 development revealed, Sylvester Stallone restarts filming Samaritan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

HIGHLIGHTS-Soccer-Transfer deadline day moves

Latest news and highlights from Europes top football leagues on transfer deadline day all times GMT 2133 LEEDS SIGN WINGER RAPHINHALeeds United have completed the signing of Stade Rennes winger Raphinha, subject to international clearance. ...

U.S. Senate panel announces Oct. 12 Supreme Court confirmation hearing

The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee announced on Monday that it would open a confirmation hearing for President Donald Trumps Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, on Oct. 12, making clear that an outbreak of COVID-19 will not interfere...

Tennis-Carreno Busta ends qualifier Altmaier's dream run

German wildcard Daniel Altmaiers impressive French Open was ended emphatically by Spains Pablo Carreno Busta as the 17th seed claimed a 6-2 7-5 6-2 victory late on Monday. Carreno Busta had to weather a second-set fightback by the 22-year-o...

Trump set to go home to a White House hard hit by coronavirus

President Donald Trump said he would leave the hospital on Monday where he has been treated for COVID-19, returning to a White House hit by a wave of infections and a campaign further shadowed by the pandemic four weeks before Election Day....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020