Stubble burning: 'Bio-decomposer' spraying from Oct 11 in Delhi, says CM Kejriwal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2020 15:32 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 15:32 IST
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said the Delhi government will start spraying "Pusa bio-decomposer" solution from October 11 to prevent stubble burning in non-basmati rice fields in the national capital. Scientists at the Indian Agricultural Research Institute, PUSA, have found a low-cost, simple and effective way to deal with the problem of stubble burning, he said.

"They have developed 'bio-decomposer' capsules, which are used to prepare a liquid formulation. The solution, when sprayed in the fields, can decompose crop residue and turn it into manure," Kejriwal said after inspecting his government's centralised bio-decomposer system set up in Kharkhari Nahar village in southwest Delhi. The solution increases soil fertility and reduces the use of fertilisers, he said.

This year, the Delhi government is going to use the solution on the land where non-basmati rice is grown. "We have estimated that only Rs 20 lakh is needed to manage stubble in 800 hectares of agricultural land in Delhi through this solution. It includes the cost of preparation, transportation and spraying," he said.

Farmers have to just give their consent and the Delhi government will spray the solution in their fields free of cost, he said. It takes seven days to prepare the solution, which has jaggery and chickpea flour as ingredients. The spraying will begin on October 11, the chief minister said.

If this proves to be successful in Delhi, it can be a good solution for the issue of stubble burning in the neighbouring states too, he said. Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said, "We want to create a model in Delhi so that no government can make an excuse (on the issue of stubble burning)." "When there is an alternative available … all those who seriously want to reduce pollution should use this," he said.

The solution being prepared at Kharkhari Nahar will be enough for around 1,300 farmers in Delhi, Rai said. The minister said farm fires in neighbouring states contribute up to 44 per cent of Delhi's pollution during the harvesting season.

Asked if the method will be implemented in other states as well, Rai said it depended on their will to do it. "We have already appealed to them to implement it. If we can set up a centralised system for it in Delhi, they can do it too," he said.

