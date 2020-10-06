IOC lights up northern regional office with rooftop solar plant

State-owned Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) on Tuesday said its northern regional office in the national capital has commissioned a 50-kilowatt (KW) rooftop solar power plant to electrify the building. "The solar plant has 150 solar panels of 335 watts each and will generate approximately 50,400 units of electricity annually," the company said in a statement.

IOC will save nearly Rs 5.59 lakh every year due to the on-grid rooftop solar power plant. "The investment in the solar plant would be returned in just 3.7 years," the statement said.

The 50-KW on-grid rooftop solar power plant at the firm's northern regional office at Green Park was inaugurated by IOC Director (Marketing) Gurmeet Singh. Speaking on the occasion, Singh said, "Sustainable development is not just a mere slogan for Indian Oil but it is deeply imbibed in the ethos of the corporation." IOC, he said, has always been committed to a sustainable business strategy, and initiatives such as the rooftop solar plant will help continue its growth as an environmentally responsible organisation. "In line with the strategic approach to become a future-ready organisation, the company is taking several initiatives to enhance its energy efficiency and reduce greenhouse gas emissions," IOC said.

IOC has a total renewable energy installed capacity of 226 MW, which includes 21 MW of grid-connected solar power plants, 37 MW of off-grid solar plants and 168 MW of wind power plants..