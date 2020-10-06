Hathras incident puts humanity to shame, says Athawale after meeting victim's kin

By Joymala Bagchi Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale on Tuesday said Hathras incident is heart-wrenching and puts humanity to shame.

Athawale met the family of the Hathras victim at their residence in Bul Garhi village and assured them support. He said everything that chief minister Yogi Adityanath has said should be implemented. "This incident is heart-wrenching. This puts humanity to shame. We told the family that we are with them. Whatever CM has assured them should be implemented. The culprits should be hanged," Ramdas told reporters.

Athawale exchanged words with Chief Minister Yogi on October 5 before paying a visit to the aggrieved family. On asking about the Opposition's demand for Supreme Court-monitored independent judicial inquiry, the minister informed that the Opposition are levelling allegations against the government but the government has taken action such as suspension of officers, CBI investigation and other steps.

"Government announced CBI inquiry and Opposition should accept it. Republican Party of India has also promised rupees five lakh to the family which will reflect in their bank account within one to two days," Athawale said. Hathras case has sparked enormous outrage with series of intense protests being observed across the nation. Protest took over on to social media after the alleged video of victim's body being burnt by the administration without the presence of family members surfaced.

Uttar Pradesh government in affidavit to Supreme Court stated that "extraordinary circumstances forced district administration to take the extraordinary step of cremating the victim at night in presence of and with the consent of family members." (ANI)