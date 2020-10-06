Left Menu
Development News Edition

Goa govt files contempt plea against Karnataka for illegal diversion of Madhei water

The Goa government has filed a contempt petition against the State of Karnataka for "illegal diversion" of the Madhei water, State Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Tuesday.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 06-10-2020 19:14 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 19:14 IST
Goa govt files contempt plea against Karnataka for illegal diversion of Madhei water
Supreme Court of India. Image Credit: ANI

The Goa government has filed a contempt petition against the State of Karnataka for "illegal diversion" of the Madhei water, State Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Tuesday. "Contempt petition has been filed in the Supreme Court today against Karnataka for illegal diversion of Madhei waiter. We will continue to fight for our right," Sawant tweeted.

The Goa Chief Minister had yesterday said that this contempt petition is, in addition to an earlier contempt filed in the apex court in the month of August 2018, when Karnataka had engaged in a similar "mischief". "From 2002 till 2020, the Mahadayi water dispute is going on between Goa, State of Karnataka and Maharashtra. In 2006-07, the Congress government gave permission to construct the Virdi dam. I have raised the issue of salinity in the river. After the salinity study, we will get to know about the water problem," Sawant had said.

"Karnataka was saying that the water is being wasted. I have convinced them that this water is not getting wasted. We are filing a contempt petition against Karnataka for the diversion of water. It will be filed within two days," he said. BJP is the ruling party in both Goa and Karnataka.

According to Goa Chief Minister, the Mahadayi water dispute between three co-basins in Goa, Karnataka, and Maharashtra occurred in 2002 when the coastal state made a formal complaint with the Ministry of Water Resources, Union of India and requested for setting up of a Tribunal under the "Interstate River Water Disputes Act 1956" as Karnataka had planned schemes to "divert 7.56 TMC of Mahadayi Water on Malaprabha Basin for alleged drinking water needs of Hubli Dharwad twin cities and enroute villages". Sawant had said that he met Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar over the issue.

"At our request and consistent follow-up, the Jal Shakti Ministry has appointed the National Institute of Hydrology to study and assess the salinity in Mahadayi basin. This will help the State in its cause," he had said. (ANI)

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

18 hours on, fire fighting still underway at Mumbai market

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell’s assurance, more on Michael Scofield’s fate

The Expendables 4 development revealed, Sylvester Stallone restarts filming Samaritan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Deschamps hails Giroud's mental strength ahead of 100th France cap

France coach Didier Deschamps has praised Olivier Girouds mental toughness and high standards of professionalism as he confirmed the striker will start in Wednesdays friendly against Ukraine to claim his 100th cap for the national team. Gir...

International soccer games moved from Armenia, Azerbaijan

Armenia and Azerbaijan will no longer host international soccer matches in the next week for security reasons amid their conflict over the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh. UEFA said Tuesday the national teams home games in the Nation...

India, US, Australia, Japan call for coordinated response to challenges like economic issues due to COVID-19 pandemic

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday participated in the second India-Australia-Japan-US ministerial meeting in Tokyo where the foreign ministers called for a coordinated response to the challenges including financial problems ...

Chrysaor to take over Premier Oil, creating UK North Sea's biggest producer

Private equity-backed Chrysaor has agreed a reverse takeover of Premier Oil, the firms said on Tuesday, creating the British North Seas largest oil and gas producer at a time the sector is facing a sharp decline in demand. The deal, which w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020