No benefit of plasma therapy arresting mortality in moderate to severe COVID-19 cases: ICMR

There is no benefit of plasma therapy is arresting mortality in moderate to severe cases of Covid-19, Director General of Indian Council of Medical Research, Balram Bhargava said on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2020 20:00 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 20:00 IST
No benefit of plasma therapy arresting mortality in moderate to severe COVID-19 cases: ICMR
Director General of Indian Council of Medical Research, Balram Bhargava speaking at press conference in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

There is no benefit of plasma therapy is arresting mortality in moderate to severe cases of Covid-19, Director General of Indian Council of Medical Research, Balram Bhargava said on Tuesday. Addressing a press conference here Bhargava said, "An ICMR study has clearly established no benefit of plasma therapy in arresting mortality in moderate to severe cases of Covid-19. Following a cue from it, we have developed horse serum, for which we have got clearance for clinical trial."

Meanwhile, responding to a question, Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Union Health secretary said 95 healthcare workers who lost their lives due to Covid-19, insurance of Rs 50 lakh each has been claimed. "In 95 cases of deaths of healthcare workers engaged in Covid-19 duties, insurance has been claimed for Rs 50 lakhs each. 176 claims are in process. In addition, 79 claims are yet to be received from different states," Bhushan said.

Active Covid-19 cases have been below 10 lakh for the last two weeks in India while the recovery rate is at 84 per cent, the union health ministry said today. (ANI)

