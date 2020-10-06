Dr Digambar Tukaram Shirke appointed new VC of Shivaji University

Maharashtra Governor and Chancellor of Universities in the state Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Tuesday appointed Dr Digambar Tukaram Shirke as the new Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the Shivaji University, Kolhapur. Dr Shirke has been appointed as VC for a five-year term. He is serving as the Professor in the Statistics Department of Shivaji University. Dr Shirke succeeds Dr Devanand Shinde, whose term as VC ended on June 17. In the absence of full-time VC, Dr Nitin Karmalkar, VC of the Savitribai Phule Pune University was holding the additional charge of the post of VC of Shivaji University.

For recommending the names of suitable candidates for the appointment of VC, Governor Koshyari constituted a search committee under the chairmanship of Dr G Satheesh Reddy, Secretary, Defence R&D and Chairman, Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO). Dr Ashwini Kumar Nangia, Director, National Chemical Laboratory (NCL), Pune and Milind Mhaiskar, Principal Secretary Forest Department were the other members of the Committee.

The Governor announced the name of Dr Shirke after personally interviewing all the candidates recommended by the Committee on Monday. (ANI)