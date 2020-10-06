Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP worker attacked in J-K's Ganderbal, PSO dies in firing; terrorist killed in retaliation

A personal security officer (PSO) of a BJP worker in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district succumbed to his injuries sustained Tuesday after a terrorist opened fire on the latter, police said.

ANI | Ganderbal (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 06-10-2020 21:58 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 21:58 IST
BJP worker attacked in J-K's Ganderbal, PSO dies in firing; terrorist killed in retaliation
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A personal security officer (PSO) of a BJP worker in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district succumbed to his injuries sustained Tuesday after a terrorist opened fire on the latter, police said. The BJP worker is safe and an unidentified terrorist was killed in the retaliatory fire by PSO.

"Terrorist fired upon one BJP worker at Nunar #Ganderbal. He is safe, however, his one PSO was injured in this incident. One unidentified #terrorist got #killed in PSOs retaliation," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted. The PSO was later identified as Mohd Altaf, who suffered injuries during the firing, passed away.

The BJP worker has been identified as Gulam Qadir Rather Resident of Nunar Ganderbal, the vice president of BJP district Ganderbal, the party's Kashmir cell said. (ANI)

Also Read: Cong stitching 'Mahajoot' in Assam to dethrone BJP, says state chief

  • READ MORE ON:
  • BJP

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell’s assurance, more on Michael Scofield’s fate

18 hours on, fire fighting still underway at Mumbai market

The Expendables 4 development revealed, Sylvester Stallone restarts filming Samaritan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

BJP releases first list for Bihar polls, names 27 candidates

The BJP on Tuesday released its first list of 27 candidates for the three-phase Bihar assembly polls, starting from October 28. The names include international shooter Shreyasi Singh from Jamui constituency and former MP Hari Manjhi from Bo...

Scindia loyalists dominate BJP list for MP assembly bypolls

The BJP on Tuesday declared its much-awaited list for the crucial assembly bypolls in Madhya Pradesh, fielding all loyalists of former Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, including six Congress ministers, who quit with him to join the saff...

RLD approaches NHRC for fair probe in Hathras case, seeks probe into lathicharge on Jayant Chaudhary

By Sushil Batra Rashtriya Lok Dal RLD approached the National Human Rights Commission NHRC on Tuesday seeking a probe into the lathi-charge on its leader Jayant Chaudhary in Hathras and sought a fair investigation in the Hathras case.RLD ge...

Drive, skate, vote: Vuitton closes Paris Fashion Week with slogans

French luxury label Louis Vuitton on Tuesday showed off its latest collection on the last day of Paris Fashion Week, featuring slogans splashed onto tops and dresses in pop colours - and which included a sweater stating Vote. The look was t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020