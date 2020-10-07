Left Menu
Rocker Eddie Van Halen dies at 65, son Wolfgang says on Twitter

Reuters | Los Angeles | Updated: 07-10-2020 01:35 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 01:15 IST
Rocker Eddie Van Halen dies at 65, son Wolfgang says on Twitter
Rocker Eddie Van Halen, guitarist and founding member of one of the hugely successful rock band named after him and his drummer brother, has died of cancer, his son said on Twitter on Tuesday. He was 65.

"I can't believe I'm having to write this but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning," Wolfgang Van Halen said in the tweet.

