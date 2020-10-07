Left Menu
Bombay HC grants bail to Rhea Chakraborty in drug case related to Sushant's death

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday granted bail to actress Rhea Chakraborty but rejected the bail plea of her brother Showik in connection with a drug case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 07-10-2020 11:59 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 11:59 IST
Bombay HC grants bail to Rhea Chakraborty in drug case related to Sushant's death
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday granted bail to actress Rhea Chakraborty but rejected the bail plea of her brother Showik in connection with a drug case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. A single-judge bench of Justice Sarang Kotwal also rejected the bail pleas of alleged drug peddler Abdul Basit Parihar and granted bail to Rhea's associate Samuel Miranda and Rajput's personal staff Dipesh Sawant. They were all arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the case.

The bench granted bail to Rhea on furnishing a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh. "Rhea should mark her presence for 10 days in the police station after release, deposit her passport, not travel abroad without court permission and inform the investigating officer if she has to leave Greater Mumbai," the bench said.

Notably, a special (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) court in Mumbai had yesterday extended till October 20 the judicial custody of Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and others. The NCB had launched an investigation after it received official communication from Enforcement Directorate (ED), in which there were various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage and transportation in connection with Rajput's death case.

The ED had on July 31 registered an Enforcement Case Information Report in the late actor's death case after a First Information Report was filed by Rajput's father KK Singh against Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar on July 28. Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. (ANI)

