Amit Shah greets Rapid Action Force on 28 anniversary

Union Home Minister, Shri Amit Shah has greeted the Rapid Action Force (RAF) on its 28th anniversary. In a tweet conveying his greetings, Shri Amit Shah said, "Greetings to RAF personnel & their families on their 28th anniversary. RAF has distinguished itself in dealing with the challenges relating to law & order. Time and again, their commitment to several humanitarian works & UN peacekeeping missions has made India proud.

The RAF a specialized force was raised in October 1992 initially with 10 unattached battalions and increased with 5 more units on January 01, 2018. These units were set up to deal with riots and riot-like situations, to instill confidence amongst all sections of society, and also, handle internal security duty.

(With Inputs from PIB)