Left Menu
Development News Edition

Congress was made by foreigners to kill democracy: MP Home Minister

Claiming that the Congress party is fundamentally controlled by foreigners, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Wednesday said that the grand old party was established by foreigners to kill democracy.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 07-10-2020 17:08 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 17:08 IST
Congress was made by foreigners to kill democracy: MP Home Minister
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra addressing a press conference in Bhopal on Wednesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Claiming that the Congress party is fundamentally controlled by foreigners, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Wednesday said that the grand old party was established by foreigners to kill democracy. "Congress was established by foreigners to kill democracy. Today also, the party is controlled by forces that are fundamentally foreign. So I feel Govind Singh ji is looking for the wrong thing at the wrong place. Democratic values will not be found in the Congress," Mishra said in a press conference here.

He said that Govind Singh is a friend and suggested he reconsider his decision to try to search for democracy in the Congress party. He said there is only nepotism in the Congress party. Govind Singh, a BJP turncoat, is reportedly looking to secure a seat in the Madhya Pradesh by-poll election for a candidate of his choice. Mishra claimed that the names of two or three more candidates will be reconsidered by Congress until the last date of nomination.

The Congress party had yesterday announced three more names for the upcoming by-polls and replaced an earlier announced candidate. Speaking about Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mishra said that the Prime Minister's time in public life has been dedicated to the welfare of the people. "When Modi ji was a mere party worker, people saw the image of a Chief Minister in him. When he became a Chief Minister, people saw a Prime Minister in him. Now that he is the Prime Minister, he is being seen as a world leader," Mishra said. (ANI)

TRENDING

POLL-Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden widening lead over Trump in Michigan, tied in North Carolina

My Hero Academia Chapter 287 spoilers reveal majority of characters are injured

World News Roundup: Russian authorities poisoned him as threat ahead of parliament elections; Syria's Assad blames Turkey for fighting between Azeris and Armenians and more

Why It's Okay to Not Be Okay’s renewal for Season 2 seems difficult

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street poised to recover losses as shock of stimulus talks cancellation fades

European shares fell on Wednesday but Wall Street looked set to recover some of its losses from the previous session, with confusion over U.S. stimulus plans and uncertainty about the Nov. 3 presidential election dominating markets. Trump b...

With EU funds, Spain plans ambitious reform of crushed economy

Spain will use emergency European Union coronavirus funds for an ambitious overhaul of its economy that will ramp up public investment next year and should create hundreds of thousands of new jobs by 2023, the prime minister said on Wednesd...

UAE-Israel accord could bring new sparkle to Dubai diamond trade

The week that Israel and the United Arab Emirates normalised ties, Israeli diamond trader Zvi Shimshi headed to the United Arab Emirates to open a company in Dubai, a regional trade hub that is a major centre for the precious stones. He is ...

Uneven, slow recovery seen in flows to emerging markets -IIF

Emerging markets are in line for a slow, uneven recovery and patchy capital inflows, with developing economies outside China and India on track for a deeper recession than in the wake of the global financial crisis, the IIF said in a Wednes...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020