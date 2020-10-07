Left Menu
Development News Edition

23 pc more paddy procured than last year in Kharif marketing season: Govt

A total of 23 per cent more paddy has been procured so far than last year during Kharif marketing season, Sudhanshu Pandey, Secretary, Food and Public Distribution Department said on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2020 18:29 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 18:22 IST
23 pc more paddy procured than last year in Kharif marketing season: Govt
Sudhanshu Pandey, Secretary, Food and Public Distribution Department speaking at press conference in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

A total of 23 percent more paddy has been procured so far than last year during Kharif marketing season, Sudhanshu Pandey, Secretary, Food and Public Distribution Department said on Wednesday. Addressing a press conference here, Pandey said, "The Kharif marketing season started this time from September 26. So far 23 percent more paddy has been procured than last year. Last year, the total purchase was 627 lakh metric tons, which could be 738 lakh metric tons this year."

Pandey said there is a 28 percent increase in paddy procurement centers with the opening of 39,130 centers. "If we talk about the procurement centers, last year, there were 30,549 centers and there has been an increase of 28 percent in paddy procurement centers. There are 39,130 centers this year for the procurement so that farmers do not have to travel much," he said.

Divulging further he said, this year around Rs 1.40 lakh crore will be transferred to farmers in Kharif marketing season which is an increase of 21 percent from last year. "Last year Rs 1.15 lakh crore was transferred to farmers during the season and this year it is expected to be approx Rs 1.40 lakh crore. It is an increase of 21 percent over last year's transfer," he said.

TRENDING

POLL-Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden widening lead over Trump in Michigan, tied in North Carolina

My Hero Academia Chapter 287 spoilers reveal majority of characters are injured

World News Roundup: Russian authorities poisoned him as threat ahead of parliament elections; Syria's Assad blames Turkey for fighting between Azeris and Armenians and more

Why It's Okay to Not Be Okay’s renewal for Season 2 seems difficult

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Wirecard scandal drives German coalition to tighter oversight

Germanys coalition government agreed a package of reforms to financial and accounting rules aimed at avoiding another Wirecard scandal on Wednesday, but opposition lawmakers said it lacked detail on scope and timing. Finance Minister Olaf S...

UNHCR chief tests positive for COVID-19

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees UNHCR Filippo Grandi on Wednesday said he has tested positive for COVID-19. He revealed in a tweet that he is mildly symptomatic.I am engaging with UNHCRs Executive Committee from home as I have...

South Africa's COSATU leads union protests over coronavirus impact

South Africas biggest trade union group, COSATU, led nationwide protests against job losses, wage curbs and corruption cases on Wednesday, in an outpouring of anger at how workers have been treated during the coronavirus crisis. The union f...

Hungary's Richter has manufactured Remdesivir for 3,000 COVID-19 patients

Hungarian drugmaker Richter has manufactured enough doses of COVID-19 drug Remdesivir to treat 3,000 patients, spokeswoman Zsuzsa Beke said on Wednesday, amid shortages of the medication in Europe. The move comes as the European Union is un...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020