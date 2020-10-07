Left Menu
Punjab's State Level Talent Search Examination to be held in December 13

The State Level Talent Search Examination (Stage-1) will be held on December 13, Punjab school education department announced on Wednesday.

Updated: 07-10-2020 19:08 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The State Level Talent Search Examination (Stage-1) will be held on December 13, Punjab school education department announced on Wednesday. The director state council for educational research and training (SCERT) has prepared a detailed blueprint for the examination to be conducted for the year 2020-21.

"The students studying in class X can sit in this exam. Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Physically challenged categories should have 55 per cent marks and other categories have 70 per cent marks in Class IX," read an official release. NCERT will give nearly 2,000 scholarships to the students who will pass the Stage-II examination conducted by NCERT New Delhi. The students of XI and XII class will get Rs. 1250 per month as scholarship, while Rs. 2000 per month will be given to the graduation and post-graduation students.

Students of other classes will get scholarships according to UGC rules. The reservation for this scholarship will be as per the reservation policy of the Central Government, the release said. "The applications for this examination can be filled from October 8 and the last date will be November 2, 2020. The admit cards can be downloaded on December 1, 2020. There will be 200 multiple-choice questions and each question will be one mark. This paper will be in English and Punjabi mediums," the further release stated. (ANI)

