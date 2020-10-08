Karnataka: Budding techies develop 'automatic guided vehicle' to supply food, medicines to COVID patients

A team of engineering students of Hubli's KLE Technological University has developed an automatic guided vehicle (AGV) to supply food and medicines to COVID-19 patients. The team of engineering students asserted that the AGV is capable of delivering food and medicine to the patients by maintaining minimum contact, in view of COVID-19 situation.

"The vehicle operates on wireless technology and is equipped with obstacle detection. Once you press the button, it will serve the food/medicine and then come back to the station. It also has auto and manual modes," said one of the students. "The name of this vehicle is Pradhaaya which means -- meant to serve," he added.

It can carry a load up to 10 kg and it is capable of delivering food and medicine for the whole day in just one charge. "Seeing the difficulties faced by the frontline warriors in COVID-19 wards, students had taken the charge to developed this automatic guided machine," said CSV Prasad, a sponsor.

"The machine works automatically like a robot. The program has already been fed in the machine. This is an innovative idea by the team of engineering students here. Prime Minister Narendra Modi stands in favour of start-ups culture in India and I am proud of our team of students," he added. (ANI)