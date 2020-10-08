Earthquake of 4.2 jolts Ladakh's Kargil

An earthquake measuring 4.2 on the Richter Scale hit Ladakh's Kargil on Thursday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) informed. The tremor occurred at 9:22 am at a depth of 10 kilometers.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.2, Occurred on 08-10-2020, 09:22:06 IST, Lat: 35.36 and Long: 75.81, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Ladakh," the NCS tweeted. There were no reports of injuries or damage to the property as a result of the quake.