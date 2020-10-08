WB: BJP begins 'Nabanna Chalo' agitation against Mamata govt
A heavy police force has been deployed at Hastings in Kolkata as workers of the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) on Thursday gathered for state-wide 'Nabanna Chalo' agitation against the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led government.ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 08-10-2020 11:33 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 11:33 IST
A heavy police force has been deployed at Hastings in Kolkata as workers of the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) on Thursday gathered for state-wide 'Nabanna Chalo' agitation against the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led government.
BJP workers, who have gathered outside the BJP's state headquarter in Kolkata in large numbers for the 'Nabanna Chalo' agitation, raised anti-government slogans.
On October 2, after his meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah, and National party president JP Nadda in Delhi, West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh had told ANI that the state unit of the party will organise a huge protest on October 8 regarding the corrupt and goon politics of the West Bengal government. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Amit Shah
- Mamata Banerjee
- JP Nadda
- Nabanna
- Dilip Ghosh
- West Bengal
ALSO READ
HM Amit Shah condoles Suresh Angadi's death
Mamata Banerjee announces guidelines for Durga Puja celebrations, says won't allow cultural events at pandals
West Bengal government will provide Rs 2,000 to hawkers for Durga Puja; a list of 75,000 hawkers prepared: CM Mamata Banerjee.
West Bengal government to provide Rs 50,000 to each Durga puja committee of the state: CM Mamata Banerjee.
Amit Shah pays tributes to Deendayal Upadhyaya on his birth anniversary