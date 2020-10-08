Left Menu
Mumbai Police's EOW files closure report in MSC Bank fraud case

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police on Thursday filed a closure report in Maharashtra State Co-operative (MSC) Bank's alleged fraud case, a senior official confirmed.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 08-10-2020 12:55 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 12:55 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police on Thursday filed a closure report in Maharashtra State Co-operative (MSC) Bank's alleged fraud case, a senior official confirmed. The official refused to comment further as the matter is "sub-judice".

After the EOW filed an FIR in August 2019, the ED in September 2019, also registered an Enforcement Case Information Report in connection with the MSC Bank fraud case against Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, his nephew, and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar along with 70 other officials of the MSC Bank. It was alleged that the bank had sanctioned several loans in a fraudulent way to workers and the directors of local co-operative sugar factories, spinning mills, and other processing units, and also to the bank's then top executives. The scam is pegged at Rs 5,000 crores. (ANI)

