SC asks advocates' association to withdraw plea seeking interest-free loans for lawyers

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Supreme Court Arguing Counsel Association (SCACA) to withdraw its plea seeking interest-free loans for advocates and allowed it to file an intervention application in a pending matter on a similar issue. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde said, "You are an unregistered association. You can intervene in the matter already pending on the same issue and we will hear you. We don't want to have a multiplicity of petitions, there is already pending matter. Allowed to withdraw with the liberty to file an intervening application, we will hear you."

The bench also asked the Supreme Court Arguing Counsel Association, which was seeking interest-free loans for lawyers, to file an affidavit detailing the credentials and details of the association. Earlier, the bench had asked if it is a registered association and sought to know the credentials of the association. The association has filed a plea seeking direction for the Centre to form a scheme to disburse interest-free loan up to Rs 20 lakh to lawyers. (ANI)