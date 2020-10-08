Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC asks advocates' association to withdraw plea seeking interest-free loans for lawyers

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Supreme Court Arguing Counsel Association (SCACA) to withdraw its plea seeking interest-free loans for advocates and allowed it to file an intervention application in a pending matter on a similar issue.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2020 13:25 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 13:25 IST
SC asks advocates' association to withdraw plea seeking interest-free loans for lawyers
Supreme Court of India. Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Supreme Court Arguing Counsel Association (SCACA) to withdraw its plea seeking interest-free loans for advocates and allowed it to file an intervention application in a pending matter on a similar issue. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde said, "You are an unregistered association. You can intervene in the matter already pending on the same issue and we will hear you. We don't want to have a multiplicity of petitions, there is already pending matter. Allowed to withdraw with the liberty to file an intervening application, we will hear you."

The bench also asked the Supreme Court Arguing Counsel Association, which was seeking interest-free loans for lawyers, to file an affidavit detailing the credentials and details of the association. Earlier, the bench had asked if it is a registered association and sought to know the credentials of the association. The association has filed a plea seeking direction for the Centre to form a scheme to disburse interest-free loan up to Rs 20 lakh to lawyers. (ANI)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space and more

Olympics-IOC to look into claims of Belarus athletes' discrimination

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Police uses water cannon, lathi-charge on BJP's protesters in Kolkata

Police used water cannon and lathi-charged to disperse the Bharatiya Janta Party BJP workers in the city who had gathered for state-wide Nabanna Chalo agitation against the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led government, on Thursday. The BJP...

Future Group to go for mediation over Amazon’s legal notice on Rs 24,713-cr deal with RIL

US online retailer Amazon.com Inc has slapped a legal notice on Future Group, alleging that the retailers Rs 24,713 crore asset sale to Reliance Industries violated an agreement with the e-commerce giant. We have initiated steps to enforce ...

State govts to decide on political gatherings with over 100 people in poll-bound constituencies: MHA

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday said that the State governments can now permit political gatherings, outside containment zones, with over 100 people in attendance in those Assembly or parliamentary constituencies where elections ar...

ITC to focus on eastern market for its dairy business

Diversified conglomerate ITC will focus on the eastern regional markets of the country for its new dairy business vertical, a company official said on Thursday. The company is now offering its dairy products in the two eastern markets of We...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020