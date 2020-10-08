Jharkhand: Religious places reopen with COVID-19 health norms in place

Places of worship have reopened for devotees outside COVID-19 containment zones in Jharkhand from today. Under Unlock 5, the State has allowed opening places of worship for visitors with strict rules of social distancing.

"After 194 days, the government has allowed the places of worship to be opened again for the public. We are happy and grateful to be able to visit the holy place again," said a priest from Ranchi. As many as 9,759 active cases and 767 deaths due to COVID-19 were recorded in Jharkhand until October 7. (ANI)