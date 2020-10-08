Left Menu
Development News Edition

Denmark seeks talks on future of its North Sea oil and gas production

Reuters | Copenhagen | Updated: 08-10-2020 17:54 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 17:24 IST
Denmark seeks talks on future of its North Sea oil and gas production
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Denmark's government called on political parties to discuss the future of oil and gas extraction in the North Sea after Total withdrew from the latest licensing round, the Ministry of Climate, Energy and Utilities said on Thursday.

"Total, which is the North Sea's largest operator, has announced that they are withdrawing their application for the 8th licensing round. This creates considerable uncertainty about the 8th tender round," the ministry said in a statement.

Only two applications remain in the bidding round, the ministry said.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space and more

Olympics-IOC to look into claims of Belarus athletes' discrimination

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

UK publishes updated post-Brexit border operating model

Britain on Thursday published updated guidance for businesses and passengers crossing the border after the Brexit transition period ends this year.Hauliers will need a Kent Access Permit to proceed to the border, the government said. Confir...

Bank rules force staff to turn off NHS COVID-19 tracing app at work

Branch staff at some of Britains biggest banks say rules that require them to store phones in lockers while at work are putting them at undue risk of COVID-19 from colleagues and customers, as they cannot use the countrys tracing app. Lloyd...

OPEC, in major shift, says oil demand to plateau in late 2030s

World oil demand will plateau in the late 2030s and could by then have begun to decline, OPEC said on Thursday, in a major shift for the producer group that reflects the lasting impact of the coronavirus crisis on the economy and consumer h...

ESIC asks filed staff to disburse disablement benefit every month amid pandemic

Employees State Insurance Corporation has asked its field formations to disburse permanent disablement benefit and dependent benefits to insured persons and their dependents every month amid the coronavirus pandemic. Keeping in view the COV...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020