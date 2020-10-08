Denmark seeks talks on future of its North Sea oil and gas production

Denmark's government called on political parties to discuss the future of oil and gas extraction in the North Sea after Total withdrew from the latest licensing round, the Ministry of Climate, Energy and Utilities said on Thursday.

"Total, which is the North Sea's largest operator, has announced that they are withdrawing their application for the 8th licensing round. This creates considerable uncertainty about the 8th tender round," the ministry said in a statement.

Only two applications remain in the bidding round, the ministry said.