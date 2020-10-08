Left Menu
Shakti Malik murder: Conspiracy hatched against us, says Tejashwi Yadav

Dragging me and my brother into the murder of former Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) state secretary Shakti Malik is a political conspiracy, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said on Thursday.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 08-10-2020 18:07 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 18:07 IST
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav speaking to reporters in Patna on Thursday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Speaking to reporters here Yadav said the ruling party has levelled false allegations against us.

"Seven people were arrested and as per their statements, it is clear that our names were dragged into the matter under a political conspiracy. Ruling party levelled false allegations against my brother and me," Yadav said. Tejashwi asked will Nitish Kumar tender apology for holding a press conference and tarnishing our image.

"I would like to ask the Chief Minister whether he is so scared that he will make false and baseless allegations against us? Will Nitish Kumar apologise for holding a press conference in his party's office where his spokesmen made such baseless allegations and tarnished our image," Tejashwi asked. On Wednesday, he had written a letter to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and demanded Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in connection with the murder of a former party secretary Shakti Malik in Bihar's Purnia district.

In the letter, Tejashwi Yadav also said that the Nitish Kumar government can arrest him before he files his nomination for Bihar assembly polls. Superintendent of Police (SP) Vishal Sharma had said that an FIR was registered against six people, including the sons of Lalu Prasad Yadav, in connection with the murder of former party secretary Shakti Malik.

"Three men, who had covered their faces with scarves, shot dead Malik. An FIR was registered against RJD leaders Tejashwi Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav, Anil Sadhu and Kalo Paswan, besides Sunita Devi, and Manoj Paswan on the basis of the statement of the deceased's wife," he said. Bihar Police on Wednesday said seven people were arrested for the murder of expelled Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Shakti Malik. (ANI)

