Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Ram Vilas Paswan will be forever remembered for asserting the cause of social and political equity'

A towering personality, who stood with the cause of social justice and empowerment of the most marginalized, "Shri Ram Vilas Paswan will be forever remembered for asserting the cause of social and political equity, Congress President Sonia Gandhi said, expressing her "deepest condolences" on the passing away of the Union minister on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2020 23:46 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 23:46 IST
'Ram Vilas Paswan will be forever remembered for asserting the cause of social and political equity'
Union Minister and founder of Lok Janshakti Party Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on Thursday. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

A towering personality, who stood with the cause of social justice and empowerment of the most marginalized, "Shri Ram Vilas Paswan will be forever remembered for asserting the cause of social and political equity, Congress President Sonia Gandhi said, expressing her "deepest condolences" on the passing away of the Union minister on Thursday. Union Minister and founder of Lok Janshakti Party Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on Thursday. The 74-year-old minister was suffering from a heart ailment and recently had surgery.

"I remember his long association as an ally and as a competent and dynamic minister of the UPA. My thoughts are with his wife, Chirag (son) and all the family members, friends and followers in this moment of loss and grief," Sonia said in a statement. Her son Rahul Gandhi reiterated on Twitter: "The news of the untimely demise of Ram Vilas Paswanji is painful. The poor and Dalit sections of the society have lost their major political voice today. My condolences to his family members."

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said they shared a special bond with the Paswan family. "Ram Vilas Paswanji was a neighbour of my mother for years and we shared a special relationship with his family. I am saddened at the news of his death. My deepest condolences to Chiragji and his family. We stand by you in these solemn times," she tweeted. Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal also prayed for the departed soul.

"Sorry to learn of the passing away of a valued colleague and friend Ram Vilas Paswan. My heartfelt condolences to @iChiragPaswan and the family. May his soul rest in peace," he tweeted. Ram Vilas Paswan was Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution in the Narendra Modi government. He was also a minister in the previous NDA government.

Paswan was first elected to the Lok Sabha in 1977 on a Janata Party ticket from Hajipur in Bihar. (ANI)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

Nokia outlines vision of ethical and sustainable 5G-enabled world

Blue skies, happy landings always: Rajnath, Shah extend greetings to IAF personnel on 88th Air Force Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

IPL 13: SRH deliver all-round performance to defeat KXIP by 69 runs

Sunrisers Hyderabad SRH delivered an all-round performance against Kings XI Punjab KXIP to register a 69-run win over the opponents in the Indian Premier League IPL here on Thursday. David Warner and Jonny Bairstow stitched a 160-run stand ...

Mary Ann Shadd Cary turns 197, Google doodle on anti-slavery activist, journalist

Happy Birthday Mary Ann Shadd CaryGoogle today dedicates a beautiful doodle to Mary Ann Shadd Cary on her 197th birthday. She was an American-Canadian anti-slavery activist, journalist, publisher, teacher and lawyer.Mary Ann Shadd Cary was ...

Smuggled cigarette packets worth Rs 67 lakh seized in Assam, one held

The Customs department on Thursday seized 27,920 packets of foreign origin cigarettes worth Rs 67 lakh from here and arrested a person in this connection, an official said. Acting on a tip-off, a team of customs officials seized the cigaret...

Saudi Arabia extends distance learning until the end of December - minister

Distance learning will continue at Saudi schools until the end of the first term of the educational year, which concludes in December, Saudi Arabias education minister Hamad bin Mohammed Al Shaikh announced via Twitter on Thursday.In August...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020