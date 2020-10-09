J-K: Police arrests one for spying for Pakistan

Jammu and Kashmir Police have arrested a person, Kuljeet Kumar, from Samba district for allegedly spying for Pakistan. According to sources, Kuljeet had been photographing important locations in Samba and used to send them to Pakistan since 2018, he allegedly used to get paid hefty amounts for doing so.

Security agencies operating in the region nabbed the accused in coordination with Samba police. Four mobile phones, which had photos of many important locations, along with various sim cards have been recovered from his possession.

Samba police produced him in court and have taken his remand. The security agencies are now trying to ascertain how the accused got involved in spying for Pakistan, and what all important information he has sent across the border till date.

Speaking about the arrest, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Samba, Rajesh Sharma said, "We have registered a case at the Samba police station under sections of the Enemy Agents' Ordinance Act. Our investigations are currently underway." Further details are awaited. (ANI)