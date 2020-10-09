Left Menu
Development News Edition

J-K: Police arrests one for spying for Pakistan

Jammu and Kashmir Police have arrested a person, Kuljeet Kumar, from Samba district for allegedly spying for Pakistan.

ANI | Samba (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 09-10-2020 08:56 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 08:56 IST
J-K: Police arrests one for spying for Pakistan
The accused nabbed by J-K police for allegedly spying for Pakistan. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Jammu and Kashmir Police have arrested a person, Kuljeet Kumar, from Samba district for allegedly spying for Pakistan. According to sources, Kuljeet had been photographing important locations in Samba and used to send them to Pakistan since 2018, he allegedly used to get paid hefty amounts for doing so.

Security agencies operating in the region nabbed the accused in coordination with Samba police. Four mobile phones, which had photos of many important locations, along with various sim cards have been recovered from his possession.

Samba police produced him in court and have taken his remand. The security agencies are now trying to ascertain how the accused got involved in spying for Pakistan, and what all important information he has sent across the border till date.

Speaking about the arrest, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Samba, Rajesh Sharma said, "We have registered a case at the Samba police station under sections of the Enemy Agents' Ordinance Act. Our investigations are currently underway." Further details are awaited. (ANI)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production started? What we know on cast & spoilers

Nokia outlines vision of ethical and sustainable 5G-enabled world

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

China tourism rebounds over Golden Week but still below last year

Chinese domestic tourism saw a robust rebound over the just-ended Golden Week holiday, encouraged by Chinas success in stamping out the novel coronavirus, although levels were still well short of last year. Tourism sites were visited by 637...

IPL 13: As leader you have to take responsibility, strike rate is overrated, says KL Rahul

After facing a 69-run defeat against SunRisers Hyderabad, Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul said that the striker rate is very-very overrated and his only concern is to support his side in any possible way. He further admitted that he made a...

Pandemic has forever changed online shopping, UN-backed survey reveals

The study examined how the global crisis has impacted the way people use e-commerce and other digital tools, with more than half of respondents reporting they now shop online more frequently.The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the shift t...

Earthquake of magnitude 3.0 hits Tawang in Arunachal

An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 on the Richter scale hit Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh at around 8.21 am on Friday, according to the National Centre for Seismology.Earthquake of Magnitude 3.0, Occurred on 09-10-2020, 082116 IST, Lat 27.66 and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020