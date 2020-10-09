Left Menu
Five held with 20 kg Meow Meow worth Rs 20 cr in Pune

In a major drug bust, Pimpri-Chinchwad Police arrested five persons and seized a 20-kg consignment of Mephedrone, a banned drug also known as Meow Meow, worth Rs 20 crore from their possession, near Chakan in Pune district, a police official said on Friday.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 09-10-2020 10:19 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 10:17 IST
Pimpri Chinchwad Police Commissioner Krishna Prakash (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

According to Pimpri Chinchwad Police Commissioner, Krishna Prakash, the seizure was made on Wednesday afternoon after receiving a tip-off that some persons were coming to Chakan with a consignment of the drug."Our officers received a tip-off about a consignment of a drug being brought via a specific route, along with some information about the car. When the police team intercepted the car near Shel Pimpalgaon village on Chakan Shikrapur Road, they recovered packets of a white substance, which turned out to be mephedrone," Prakash said.

The arrested persons have been identified as Chetan Fakkad Dandawate, Sanjeevkumar Bansi Raut, Anandgir Gosavi, Akshay Kale, and Tausif Hasan Mohammad Taslim.All five were produced before a court and they have been remanded to police custody for 10 days. A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been filed against the five persons.

