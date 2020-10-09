Mayawati remembers BSP founder Kanshi Ram on his death anniversary
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Mayawati on Friday remembered and paid tribute to BSP founder and former MP late Kanshi Ram on his death anniversary.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2020 15:11 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 15:07 IST
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Mayawati on Friday remembered and paid tribute to BSP founder and former MP late Kanshi Ram on his death anniversary. Mayawati said that Kanshi Ram throughout his political career fought for the upliftment of the marginalized sections of the society and followed the path shown by Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar.
She urged her supporters and followers to not be swayed by the false promises and claims of other parties that are being formed to woo the Bahujans away from the BSP, which she claimed is the only party that has always followed the ideals of Dr Ambedkar. "The opposition parties, for their own political gains and profits, use any atrocity committed on the sisters and daughters of this (marginalized) group and do political drama in its name. Hathras and many other incidents are proof of this," Mayawati said.
She further said that there has been no upliftment of the marginalized section of the society under both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress. Mayawati also said that in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, and by-elections in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh the people from the oppressed communities should cast their votes keeping the repression by others in mind to ensure the victory of BSP and its allies.
Towards the end of her speech, she also prayed for peace to the soul of late Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, who passed away on Thursday at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ram Vilas Paswan
- Bhimrao Ambedkar
- Madhya
- Mayawati
- Hathras
- Ambedkar
- Kanshi Ram
ALSO READ
Centre should have taken farmers into confidence before taking decision on farm bills:Mayawati
Madhya Pradesh records 2,304 new COVID-19 cases, 45 deaths
ADB approves USD 570 mn loans for urban projects in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh
Madhya Pradesh CM launches scheme on lines of PM-Kisan
Hathras gang-rape incident extremely shameful, condemnable: Mayawati