DWYPD urges public to protect rights of children

The Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities (DWYPD) has urged the public to protect the rights of children.

This follows a video that has been making rounds on social media of two women and a young boy, in which the child is coerced into kissing one of the women in a sexualised manner.

"At this stage, the department is not in a position to verify the origin of the video," the department said on Thursday.

However, DWYPD is in communication with the Department of Social Development and the South African Police Service (SAPS) on the matter.

The police have confirmed that the matter has been handed to its Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit.

"While the mandate of the protection and promotion of the rights of children falls within the ambit of the Department of Social Development, it is the responsibility of every South African to protect children."

The department said it unreservedly and unequivocally condemns any form of abuse of children by anyone irrespective of their gender.

"Violence of any sort against children must be condemned and reported immediately."

The department also expressed concern about the sharing of this video on social media platforms and strongly urged South Africans not to do so in order to protect the child's rights.

"The distribution of such a video must be viewed as a criminal act."

The department is also calling on anyone with information on this video to immediately report it to SAPS, as this is in the best interests of the child.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)