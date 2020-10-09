Left Menu
Development News Edition

DWYPD urges public to protect rights of children

“At this stage, the department is not in a position to verify the origin of the video,” the department said on Thursday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 09-10-2020 15:34 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 15:34 IST
DWYPD urges public to protect rights of children
The police have confirmed that the matter has been handed to its Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit. Image Credit: Wikimedia

The Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities (DWYPD) has urged the public to protect the rights of children.

This follows a video that has been making rounds on social media of two women and a young boy, in which the child is coerced into kissing one of the women in a sexualised manner.

"At this stage, the department is not in a position to verify the origin of the video," the department said on Thursday.

However, DWYPD is in communication with the Department of Social Development and the South African Police Service (SAPS) on the matter.

The police have confirmed that the matter has been handed to its Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit.

"While the mandate of the protection and promotion of the rights of children falls within the ambit of the Department of Social Development, it is the responsibility of every South African to protect children."

The department said it unreservedly and unequivocally condemns any form of abuse of children by anyone irrespective of their gender.

"Violence of any sort against children must be condemned and reported immediately."

The department also expressed concern about the sharing of this video on social media platforms and strongly urged South Africans not to do so in order to protect the child's rights.

"The distribution of such a video must be viewed as a criminal act."

The department is also calling on anyone with information on this video to immediately report it to SAPS, as this is in the best interests of the child.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Mary Ann Shadd Cary turns 197, Google doodle on anti-slavery activist, journalist

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production started? What we know on cast & spoilers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Farmers protest against farm laws in Ludhiana

Farmers organisations blocked Ladowal Toll Plaza in Talwandi Kalan of Ludhiana in protest against the recently enacted farm laws, causing a traffic jam on Friday. We will block the toll plaza in Talwandi Kalan for two hours as a symbol of o...

MP: Poppy husk worth lakhs seized from truck in Jhabua

A truck carrying poppy-husk worth over Rs 20 lakh was seized near Thandla town in Jhabua district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Friday. Based on a tip-off, the police intercepted the vehicle on Thursday night and found 51 bags containin...

IBM, Dept of S&T collaborate to promote STEM career opportunities

Tech giant IBM on Friday said it has collaborated with the Department of Science and Technology DST under two initiatives to promote STEM Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics learning among students. The first collaboration in...

Sophie, UK's Countess of Wessex, self-isolating, Buckingham Palace says

Sophie, Britains Countess of Wessex and wife of Queen Elizabeths son Prince Edward, is self-isolating at home after coming into contact with someone who has since tested positive for COVID-19, Buckingham Palace said on Friday.The royal has ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020