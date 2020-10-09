Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kamal Nath had turned Madhya Pradesh into centre of corruption, middlemen: Shivraj Singh Chauhan

Accusing former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath of turning the state into a centre for corruption and middlemen, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday said nothing was being done in the state without bribes.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 09-10-2020 18:41 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 18:41 IST
Kamal Nath had turned Madhya Pradesh into centre of corruption, middlemen: Shivraj Singh Chauhan
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan speaking to ANI in Bhopal on Friday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Accusing former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath of turning the state into a centre for corruption and middlemen, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday said nothing was being done in the state without bribes. "He (Kamal Nath) made the entire state a centre of corruption and middlemen. No work was being done without bribing officials. Farmers were cheated on the pretext of loan waivers, Rs 6,000 crores of which were not fully paid to them," Chouhan told ANI here.

He also accused the previous Congress government in the state of canceling several of the schemes, which were brought in by the Shivraj Singh Chauhan government before. "I had to pay a part of the farm loan waiver money. He didn't pay the unemployment allowance, reduced the payment of Aanganwadi workers by Rs 1,500. He stopped all my previous schemes including Sambal Scheme, fee scheme and laptop scheme," Chauhan said.

"They didn't pay the money for the Kanyadaan scheme. Last year, the crop of several farmers was ruined. They did not even pay compensation for that," he added. Chauhan also accused Kamal Nath and the Congress party of misleading the farmers over the farm laws. "The three farm laws are for the interest of the farmers and will double their income in the coming time," he said.

Kamal Nath had recently promised to ensure that the farm laws, recently passed by the Parliament, is not implemented in Madhya Pradesh if he is voted back to power. (ANI)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Mary Ann Shadd Cary turns 197, Google doodle on anti-slavery activist, journalist

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production started? What we know on cast & spoilers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Pak violates ceasefire in J-K's Poonch

Pakistan violated ceasefire in Shahpur, Kirni, and Qasba Sectors in Poonch on Friday.The ceasefire occurred at about 530 pm. The Indian Army is retaliating.Further details are awaited. ANIAlso Read J-K Pak army shells forward areas along Lo...

Germany's Merkel discusses virus surge in cities

Chancellor Angela Merkel is meeting with the mayors of Germanys largest cities as coronavirus cases rise in metropolitan areas. Germanys disease control center reported 4,516 new cases overnight Friday.Merkels meeting by video conference wi...

Bangladesh to mull death penalty in rape law review after protests

By Naimul Karim DHAKA, Oct 9 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Bangladeshs government will consider introducing the death penalty for rape, a government minister said on Friday, following angry protests this week over an online video showing a g...

Judge denies motion to extend Florida's voter registration

A federal judge has denied a motion to extend voter registration in Florida even though a computer meltdown on the final day of registration might have prevented thousands of potential voters from taking part in Novembers presidential elect...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020