Germany's Merkel congratulates World Food Programme on Nobel
German Chancellor Angela Merkel congratulated the World Food Programme on winning the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday, saying it was a uniquely deserving laureate.
"If any organisation deserves it then it is this one," she told reporters. "The people there do extraordinary work helping others so I am very glad about the award."
