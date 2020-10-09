Left Menu
Ladakh standoff: Top political leaders, military commanders discuss strategy for corps commander-level talks with China

Ahead of the seventh round of corps commander-level talks between India and China on October 12, top political and military leaders on Friday discussed the Indian strategy for the talks to resolve the military standoff between the two countries in the Eastern Ladakh region.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2020 20:46 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 20:46 IST
Indian Army T-90 tank deployed near the LAC in Chumar-Demchok area in Eastern Ladakh. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the seventh round of corps commander-level talks between India and China on October 12, top political and military leaders on Friday discussed the Indian strategy for the talks to resolve the military standoff between the two countries in the Eastern Ladakh region. "Top military and political leaders discussed the strategy for talks with the Chinese Army scheduled to be held on October 12," government sources told ANI.

The talks will be held at the Chushul/Moldo in Eastern Ladakh where almost 50,000 troops from both sides are in standoff position since April-May this year. India has a clear stand that the gambit of talks must include disengagement and de-escalation from the entire Eastern Ladakh region for addressing the situation.

The seventh round of talks would be the last one be attended by present corps commander of Fire and Fury Corps Lt Gen Harinder Singh as his successor Lt Gen PGK Menon has already reached Leh to take over the charge. The transgressions in Eastern Ladakh took place in April-May timeframe this year while Lt Gen Singh was appointed as the 14 Corps Chief in October last year. He is considered to be a very gallant officer with a long operational experience.

The political and military leadership including External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane, and Air Force Chief RKS Bhadauria have been involved in tackling the issue of Chinese transgressions. The core security team led by the NSA has been actively involved in preemptive and thwarting Chinese bids to occupy strategic heights in the southern and northern Pangong lake area. (ANI)

