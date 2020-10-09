Left Menu
Rs 25,000 cr to be invested in J-K under new Industrial Policy

A new Industrial policy for the Union Territory (UT) has been drafted and is ready, said Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday, hoping that this policy will be in the public domain this month.

ANI | Akhnoor (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 09-10-2020 21:32 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 21:32 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A new Industrial policy for the Union Territory (UT) has been drafted and is ready, said Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday, hoping that this policy will be in the public domain this month. "A new Industrial policy for the UT has been drafted and is ready. I am enthused about it and hope this policy will be in the public domain this month. In the coming three months, at least Rs 25,000 crores will be invested here under this policy," said Sinha.

"Government of India is working on four different schemes regarding jobs. A financial package was announced for our UT regarding bunnies, trade, and industry. People have started receiving its benefits," he added. The Lt Governor further said that the new Industrial Policy will work as 'Oxygen' for the UT's economy and employment.

"My objective is maximum utilisation of industries, manufacturing, service sector, village industries, handicraft, tourism, and technology to create more jobs in rural areas of Jammu and Kashmir. I believe there is a vast yet undiscovered talent in our village, waiting for an opportunity," he added. Meanwhile, Sinha inaugurated Bawa Jitto Kisan Kendra and Agriculture Mall at Talab Tillo today.

In his address, the Lt Governor said, "This much-awaited infrastructure would serve the farming community by providing them a point to meet and get trained on the latest techniques and technologies used in Agriculture." The Lt Governor said that the welfare of the farmers is one of the focus areas of the Government and efforts are underway for doubling the income of farmers.

He also informed that all the farmers have been linked with the PM KISAN initiative irrespective of their landholdings, which is proof of the government's commitment towards the community. The Lt Governor called for inviting progressive farmers and agriculture scientists from all over the country for discussion and training programmes for the benefit of local farmers. He also called for generating awareness about all the nine schemes of the Government aimed at the welfare of farmers.

The Lt Governor announced that the present dispensation has done away with restrictions on apple cultivation and that under the new regime, all are free to set apple orchards anywhere in the UT, subject to favourable agro-climate conditions. (ANI)

