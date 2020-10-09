Farmers whose crops were damaged will get relief money: CM Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday said that farmers whose crops have been damaged will be provided with relief funds and the money will be given through the crop insurance scheme. "The crop was spoiled last year but Kamal Nath did not pay the money. Today I am saying that Rs 4,000 crore relief will be deposited in the accounts of the farmers. All those who have lost their crops will be given relief money and crop insurance scheme," said Chouhan.

Earlier today, during a rally in Mandsaur MP CM Chouhan, bowed down to people as a mark of gratitude towards them. "If I have become CM for the 4th time, it's because of Mandsaur and Neemuch...When everyone said BJP would be whitewashed from these areas during elections, you supported us," he said.

Accusing former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath of turning the state into a centre for corruption and middlemen, Chouhan earlier today in Bhopal told ANI that nothing was being done in the state without bribes. "He (Kamal Nath) made the entire state a centre of corruption and middlemen. No work was being done without bribing officials. Farmers were cheated on the pretext of loan waivers, which were not fully paid to them," Chouhan told ANI in Bhopal.

He also accused the previous Congress government in the state of cancelling several of the schemes, which were brought in by the Shivraj Singh Chauhan government before. "I had to pay a part of the farm loan waiver money. He didn't pay the unemployment allowance, reduced the payment of Aanganwadi workers by Rs 1,500. He stopped all my previous schemes including Sambal Scheme, fee scheme and laptop scheme," Chauhan said.

"They didn't pay the money for the Kanyadaan scheme. Last year, the crop of several farmers was ruined. They did not even pay compensation for that," he added. Chouhan also accused Kamal Nath and the Congress party of misleading the farmers over the farm laws. "The three farm laws are for the interest of the farmers and will double their income in the coming times," he said.

Kamal Nath had recently promised to ensure that the farm laws, recently passed by the Parliament, would not be implemented in Madhya Pradesh if he is voted back to power. (ANI)