Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday conveyed his condolences to the family members of ambulance driver Aarif Khan from Delhi, who passed away due to coronavirus on October 10, following months of selfless and unrelenting service during the pandemic.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2020 15:19 IST | Created: 11-10-2020 15:10 IST
Venkaiah Naidu condoles Delhi's COVID warrior Aarif Khan's demise
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday conveyed his condolences to the family members of ambulance driver Aarif Khan from Delhi, who passed away due to coronavirus on October 10, following months of selfless and unrelenting service during the pandemic. The Vice President said that the deceased's service symbolises the core of Indian philosophy of 'share and care' and prayed for eternal peace for the departed soul.

"My condolences to the bereaved family members of ambulance driver, Aarif Khan of Delhi. He rendered selfless service by ferrying close to 200 bodies of COVID-19 patients for their last rites. It is saddening to learn that he succumbed to the Coronavirus," Naidu's tweet read. "His acts of kindness symbolise the core of Indian philosophy of 'share & care'. May his soul rest in eternal peace," he added in a subsequent tweet.

As per reports, Khan was employed with Shaheed Bhagat Singh Sewa Dal which provides free emergency services in Delhi-NCR region. He had fallen sick in October and succumbed to the disease at the Hindu Rao Hospital in the national capital. He had carried countless COVID-19 patients to hospitals and had also ferried close to 200 bodies since March when the coronavirus crisis peaked.

The Vice President had himself tested positive for the disease towards September end and has been under home quarantine. (ANI)

