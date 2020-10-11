Left Menu
Development News Edition

Congress announces 6 Bihar poll panels, Surjewala to head election management and coordination committee

The Congress party on Sunday named General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala as chairman of the party's election management and coordination committee for the three-phase Bihar Assembly polls starting October 28.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2020 16:53 IST | Created: 11-10-2020 16:53 IST
Congress announces 6 Bihar poll panels, Surjewala to head election management and coordination committee
Congress General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Congress party on Sunday named General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala as chairman of the party's election management and coordination committee for the three-phase Bihar Assembly polls starting October 28. According to an official release of the party, Surjewala will chair the 14-member panel which included former Speaker Meira Kumar, former minister Subodh Kant Sahay and party's star campaigners for Bihar polls Shatrughan Sinha and Kirti Azad.

Congress Working Committee (CWC) member Tariq Anwar, former AICC General Secretary Shakeel Ahmed, and former Haryana minister Ajay Yadav will also be part of the panel. According to the party's release, Congress president Sonia Gandhi also announced five other panels for Bihar polls, including panels for publicity, media, and legal affairs, public meeting, and Logistics and office management committee.

Party's National Spokesperson Pawan Khera has been named as media committee head for the Bihar polls. Congress on Saturday submitted a list of star campaigners for Bihar assembly elections which includes party chief Sonia Gandhi, party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, and former prime minister Manmohan Singh.

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, who has had differences with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, is also in the list of 30 leaders submitted to the Election Commission. Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amrinder Singh and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel apart from Gehlot are in the list.

Others in the list include Gulam Nabi Azad, Shaktisinh Gohil, Tariq Anwar, Shatrughan Sinha, Shakeel Ahmed, Kirti Azad, Nikhil Kumar, Randeep Singh Surjewala, Anil Sharma, Pramod Tiwari, Akhilesh Prasad Singh, Udit Raj and Raj Babbar. Sources said Rahul Gandhi would hold at least six rallies in the Bihar elections with two rallies in each phase. They said details are being worked out.

Elections to the 243-seat Bihar assembly will be held in three phases - October 28, November 3, and 7 - and the counting of votes will take place on November 10. (ANI)

TRENDING

Fashion retailers likely to witness 35 to 42 pc dip in FY21 revenues: ICRA

World News Roundup: Dutch hit daily record with around 6,500 new coronavirus cases; Face masks made compulsory in public in Tehran as COVID toll rises and more

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Nitish to hit campaign trail in Bihar with virtual rallies on Monday

Bihar Chief Minister and JDU president Nitish Kumar will hit the campaign trail from Monday, when he will address people of several assembly segments, spread across half a dozen districts that go to polls in the first phase of elections, a ...

Scoreboard of IPL match between SRH and RR

Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals here on SundaySunrisers Hyderabad Innings David Warner b Archer 48 Jonny Bairstow c Samson b Kartik Tyagi 16 Manish Pandey c Tewatia b Unadkat 54...

Lebanon orders lockdown for 169 towns, villages

Lebanons Interior Ministry has ordered a lockdown in 169 villages and towns as well as ordering all nightclubs and pubs to close around the country amid a sharp increase of coronavirus cases. The Ministry said Sunday that the lockdown will ...

Depression over Bay of Bengal to intensify, cross AP coast

A depression in the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify further and cross the north Andhra Pradesh coast on Monday and heavy rains have been forecast in isolated places over coastal parts of the state, Telangana and North interior Karnatak...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020