BJP names candidates for Assembly bye-elections in Gujarat, Jharkhand, Manipur, Odisha, Chhattisgarh

BJP on Sunday released a list of candidates for the upcoming state Assembly bye-elections in Gujarat, Jharkhand, Manipur, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh. In Gujarat, the party fielded Pradhuyman Singh Jadeja in Abdasa, Brijesh Sharma in Morbi, JP Kakardiya in Dhari, Atmaram Parman inGadhada, Akshay Patel in Karjan, Vijay Patel in Dangs, Jitubhai Chaudhary in Kaprada.

Louis Marandi and Bogeshwar Mehto will contest from Dumka and Bermo assembly seats of Jharkhand. In Manipur, the party fielded Oinam Lukhoi Singh in Wangoi, Paonam Brojen Singh in Wangjing Tentha, Ngamthang Haokip in Saitu and Ginsuanhau in Singhat.

BJP gave tickets to Manav Kumar Dutta and Raj Kishore Behera for bypolls on Balasore and Tirtol assembly seats in Odisha. Gambhir Singh will contest from Chhattisgarh's Marwahi. (ANI)