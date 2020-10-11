Left Menu
Indore Police busts IPL betting rackets, 20 held

Indore Police arrested 20 people by busting three IPL betting rackets on Friday and Saturday. Two gangs were caught by Rajendra Nagar police while one gang was caught by Banganga police.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 11-10-2020 22:56 IST | Created: 11-10-2020 22:56 IST
Betting gang arrested by Rajendra Nagar police (left) and Banganga police (right). Image Credit: ANI

Rajendra Nagar police station in-charge Amrita Singh Solanki said, "Last night again six persons were held for being involved in online betting on IPL matches. The accused were involved in the illegal business of betting online at a flat in Omaxe Hills Township on Rajendra Nagar bypass." "As many as 18 mobiles, one laptop, one LED, booking registers having details of more than Rs 7 lakh transaction have been recovered from their possession. Cash worth Rs 41,000 was also seized. The accused persons used to came from Ratlam to Indore and used to bet on IPL matches. Cases under Section 3/4 Public Gambling Act and 66 IT Act have been registered," he added.

On Friday night as well, Rajendra Nagar Police arrested six accused persons who were betting on IPL matches online, Rajendra Nagar police station in-charge Amrita Singh Solanki stated. "The accused were doing illegal business by fixing betting on the IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royal on Friday night. One laptop, one TV, one modem, 19 mobile phones, one calculator, diaries, and registers consisting of transactions of about Rs 14 lakh have been seized. Rs 75,000 cash was also recovered," Solanki added.

Banganga Police also arrested eight people while taking action against the bookies on IPL last night. According to the station in-charge Rajendra Soni, the accused persons were booking a bet on Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Vijayvargiya Nagar last night.

"Eight mobile phones, one TV, Rs 8,000 in cash were recovered and transactions worth Rs 3 lakh were also found by the police and a case has been registered,' said Soni. (ANI)

