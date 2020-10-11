J&K Students Association condemns FIR against Kashmiri student, 13 others in Telangana

The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association here in Dehradun on Sunday condemned FIR against Kashmiri student Hadif Nisar and 13 other students of Hyderabad Central University by Telangana police for an anti-CAA protest held in February. In a statement, the spokesperson of the Association Nasir Khuehami said that we condemned the "unnecessary harassment of students in harshest words." He termed the FIR on students as unfortunate and said this is a deliberate attempt to "involve students in the field which may have adverse results".

"We don't understand why Hyderabad Police filed against them for peaceful protest when Telangana Assembly passed a clear resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act," he added. Danish Lone, Telangana State president of J&K Students Association urged Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to look into the matter and withdraw FIR against students. (ANI)