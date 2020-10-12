Left Menu
Development News Edition

Arunachal Pradesh to have Greenfield Airport at Hollongi

Airports Authority of India (AAI) has undertaken the work of constructing a Greenfield Airport at Hollongi, 15 kms from Itanagar while considering the importance of air connectivity to the capital city of Arunachal Pradesh. Arunachal Pradesh to have Greenfield Airport at Hollongi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2020 16:45 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 16:45 IST
Arunachal Pradesh to have Greenfield Airport at Hollongi
Facade of the terminal building. Image Credit: ANI

Airports Authority of India (AAI) has undertaken the work of constructing a Greenfield Airport at Hollongi, 15 kms from Itanagar while considering the importance of air connectivity to the capital city of Arunachal Pradesh. Arunachal Pradesh to have Greenfield Airport at Hollongi. According to an official release, with an estimated cost of Rs.650 crore, the project includes the development work that is construction of airport pavements, airside work, terminal building and city side works.

With an area of 4,100 sqm, the new domestic terminal building of the Hollongi Airport will be able to handle 200 passengers during peak hours. Equipped with eight check-in counters, the terminal building will have all modern passenger facilities. The terminal will be an energy-efficient building provisioned with a rainwater harvesting system and sustainable landscape. The development work also includes the construction of ATC Tower cum Technical Block, Fire station, Medical Centre and other ancillary works.

The building`s envelope is influenced by the surrounding landscapes, according to AAI. Moving away from the strict geometry of straight lines and angles, the roof form is organic and establishes an instant connection with the viewer. The building interior is designed to emanate a sense of calm to the passengers. This is achieved by providing free-flowing spaces, hidden service core and a glass facade that links the eye to the panoramic scenic beauty of the Himalayan Foothills.

At present, Soil testing and field survey works are completed and site clearing work is in progress. Substructure works have already been completed and superstructure fabrication is under progress. The tentative date for completion of the project is November 2022. Itanagar, the capital of Arunachal Pradesh is situated at the foothills of Himalayas.

Presently, no airport exists in the vicinity of Itanagar, the closest one being Lilabari Airport which is at a distance of 80 kilometers in the state of Assam and takes around three hours to reach by road. An airport to connect the capital city is a much-needed aspiration of the local community which will also act as a primary gateway to the state of Arunachal Pradesh. (ANI)

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

One Piece Chapter 993 to focus on Luffy-X Drake’s meeting, Shonen Jump’s Twitter announcement

China funds targeting Ant IPO rake in $9 bln from over 10 mln investors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Dr. Purshotam Lal - Transforming healthcare with a vision Envisioning a healthy India, Metro Group of Hospitals

Adversities could never stop great personalities from fulfilling their dreams. A seemingly ordinary boy hailing from a remote village in Punjab never let adversities come in his way of achieving his dreams. He studied under the street light...

2 Stanford economists win Nobel prize for auction theory

Two American economists won the Nobel Prize on Monday for improving the theory of how auctions work and inventing new and better auction formats that are now woven into many parts of the economy. The discoveries of Paul R. Milgrom and Rober...

Prince Harry opens up on education, being a father in interview with Malala

Britains Prince Harry joined wife Meghan Markle for an interview with Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai to throw his weight behind her campaign in favour of girls education around the world. The 36-year-old Duke of Sussex, now based in Lo...

Siddaramaiah urges Bengaluru civic body not to increase property tax

Congress leader and former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Monday urged the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike BBMP not to increase the property tax and demanded CM BS Yediyurappas intervention in the matter. Quoting reports from n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020