Odisha reports 2,275 new COVID-19 cases

Odisha on Monday recorded 2,275 new COVID-19 cases, increasing the total tally to 2,56,937.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 13-10-2020 14:04 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 14:04 IST
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI

Odisha on Monday recorded 2,275 new COVID-19 cases, increasing the total tally to 2,56,937. As many as 2,577 recoveries were noted in a day, taking the total recovered cases to 2,30,192.

A total of 38,36,825 individuals have been tested until now out of which 2,56,937 came out to be positive. According to an official statement by the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department in Odisha, there are 136 cases in Angul, 111 in Balasore, 15 in Deogargh, 77 in Balangir, and Khurda, with the highest number of 364, among many others.

The department also said that there are 25,635 active cases, 1,318 cases in quarantine, and 957 local contacts, whose details are yet to be shared by concerned district administrations. (ANI)

