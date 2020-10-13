Left Menu
Development News Edition

Atal Innovation Mission signs SOI with CGI to rev up innovation in schools

AIM is the flagship programme of the Government of India that promotes a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship across the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2020 16:49 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 16:49 IST
Atal Innovation Mission signs SOI with CGI to rev up innovation in schools
CGI will also conduct training workshops for teachers at select schools on topics such as design thinking, computational thinking, robotics and coding. Image Credit: ANI

Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), NITI Aayog, has signed a Statement of Intent (SOI) with CGI India in order to further rev up the innovation across the schools.

As part of continuous support to AIM's one of its kind Atal Tinkering Lab initiative, AIM and CGI India which is one among the largest IT and business consulting services firms has collaborated for creating a successful and innovative workforce from the ATL schools.

AIM is the flagship programme of the Government of India that promotes a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship across the country. Its ATLs are accessed by over 2.5 million school kids in India. ATL is a dedicated innovation workspace set-up at schools where students get access to do-it-yourself (DIY) kits and learn to tinker and create innovative solutions using the latest technologies.

As part of the SOI, CGI has agreed to adopt 100 schools with ATLs across Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad and Mumbai to promote and train students. CGI volunteers will coach and mentor students at the ATLs to enhance technical literacy and provide immersive learning experiences to the students through hands-on experience using STEM tools.

CGI will also conduct training workshops for teachers at select schools on topics such as design thinking, computational thinking, robotics and coding.

Mission Director Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog R Ramanan while expressing his views said that the collaboration between AIM and CGI is crucial for ATLs and that it would prove of utmost benefit to both ATL students and teachers.

"CGI has agreed to adopt and support 100 ATL across the country with their technical expertise and proficiency. This will enable ATL students to be more connected to the 4th industrial revolution happening in India. Further CGI will also run capacity building Unbox tinkering Workshops for ATL teachers to build an innovative mindset in teachers and I am sure it would be super exciting for all of us," he added.

President of Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centres of Excellence, CGI George Mattackal said "At CGI we are committed to empower and educate students in our communities through STEM. We are pleased to collaborate with NITI Aayog in this endeavour to inspire innovation and creativity to build a future digital workforce together."

In India, CGI employs more than 14,000 consultants across major cities who provide global delivery support to clients around the globe, ensuring close collaboration, accountability, flexibility, superior service and, most importantly, expected business results.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s themes revealed, co-creator is hopeful for its renewal

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis revealed, possibility of some new faces

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 2,467 to 325,331; India's coronavirus infections rise to 7.12 million and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

I-League Qualifiers: Bhawanipore FC cautious as they prepare for Garhwal FC test

Bhawanipore FC head coach Sankarlal Chakraborty lauded Garhwal FC as the fittest team in the competition on the eve of the clash between the two sides in Hero I-League Qualifiers here on Wednesday. Garhwal FC currently sit at the bottom of ...

Remote teaching job search grows 212 pc in March-August: Report

Job seekers interest in remote teaching jobs jumped by 212 per cent between March and August over the same period last year, according to a report. The postings for work from home teaching jobs grew by 93 per cent during March-August this y...

ADB approves $200m loan to support Xiangtan's low-carbon, smart city development

The Asian Development Bank ADB has approved 200 million in loans to support Xiangtan municipal government, in the Peoples Republic of China PRC, as it shifts to low-carbon, resilient, and smart city development.Xiangtan is an old industrial...

Unidentified miscreants vandalise Dr BR Ambedkar's statue in Andhra's East Godavari

Some unidentified miscreants vandalised the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar in East Godavari district. According to Krishnamachari, sub-inspector Razole Mandal, the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar has been vandalised in Katrenipadu Lanka village in Razol...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020