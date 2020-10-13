Atal Innovation Mission signs SOI with CGI to rev up innovation in schools

Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), NITI Aayog, has signed a Statement of Intent (SOI) with CGI India in order to further rev up the innovation across the schools.

As part of continuous support to AIM's one of its kind Atal Tinkering Lab initiative, AIM and CGI India which is one among the largest IT and business consulting services firms has collaborated for creating a successful and innovative workforce from the ATL schools.

AIM is the flagship programme of the Government of India that promotes a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship across the country. Its ATLs are accessed by over 2.5 million school kids in India. ATL is a dedicated innovation workspace set-up at schools where students get access to do-it-yourself (DIY) kits and learn to tinker and create innovative solutions using the latest technologies.

As part of the SOI, CGI has agreed to adopt 100 schools with ATLs across Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad and Mumbai to promote and train students. CGI volunteers will coach and mentor students at the ATLs to enhance technical literacy and provide immersive learning experiences to the students through hands-on experience using STEM tools.

CGI will also conduct training workshops for teachers at select schools on topics such as design thinking, computational thinking, robotics and coding.

Mission Director Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog R Ramanan while expressing his views said that the collaboration between AIM and CGI is crucial for ATLs and that it would prove of utmost benefit to both ATL students and teachers.

"CGI has agreed to adopt and support 100 ATL across the country with their technical expertise and proficiency. This will enable ATL students to be more connected to the 4th industrial revolution happening in India. Further CGI will also run capacity building Unbox tinkering Workshops for ATL teachers to build an innovative mindset in teachers and I am sure it would be super exciting for all of us," he added.

President of Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centres of Excellence, CGI George Mattackal said "At CGI we are committed to empower and educate students in our communities through STEM. We are pleased to collaborate with NITI Aayog in this endeavour to inspire innovation and creativity to build a future digital workforce together."

In India, CGI employs more than 14,000 consultants across major cities who provide global delivery support to clients around the globe, ensuring close collaboration, accountability, flexibility, superior service and, most importantly, expected business results.

(With Inputs from PIB)