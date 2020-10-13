Uttarakhand CM inspects ongoing works under Dehradun Smart City project

Left Menu
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Tuesday conducted an on-site inspection of the ongoing works under Dehradun Smart City project.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 13-10-2020 20:58 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 20:58 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat inspected works under Dehradun Smart City project on Tuesday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Tuesday conducted an on-site inspection of the ongoing works under Dehradun Smart City project. Chief Minister Rawat inspected the Parade Ground and the Government Girls Inter College Rajpur Road, he was also apprised of the progress of the Smart Road, the reconstruction of the Parade Ground, Dehradun and three smart schools being constructed in Dehradun.

"The work of Dehradun Smart City has been carried out on a fast pace except during the COVID period. The works will be carried out at the same pace in future as well. When Dehradun was selected under the Smart City, then it was at number 100 and eventually, it stood at number 13 in the progress of work," said Rawat. Dehradun has always been a centre of attraction for visitors and tourists from India and abroad, Uttarakhand CM stated.

"With the completion of the work of the smart city, the beauty and other facilities of Dehradun will also increase, a new initiative has started in Uttarakhand of Smart School. Three smart schools to be built in Dehradun will bring positive changes in the mentality of children. High-quality arrangements have been made in these schools, these three schools will also be interconnected," he added. CEO of Smart City and DM Dehradun, Ashish Shrivastava while giving information about the progress of works said that under the reconstruction of the parade ground, works of road, drainage, rainwater collection tank, landscaping and water supply are being carried out. (ANI)

