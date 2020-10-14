Left Menu
Sabotage suspected in Mumbai power outage: Energy minister

Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut on Wednesday said a possibility of sabotage cannot be ruled out in the massive power outage in Mumbai and neighbouring areas two days back.

Updated: 14-10-2020 13:04 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 13:00 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut on Wednesday said a possibility of sabotage cannot be ruled out in the massive power outage in Mumbai and neighboring areas two days back. Talking to reporters, Raut said the power breakdown in the metropolis and neighboring Thane and Navi Mumbai on Monday was "not a small issue".

"Our team was working on the 400 VK Kalva-Padga line and the load was shifted from circuit 1 to 2. But, there was a technical problem and the Kharghar unit stopped. There was islanding Mumbai which shouldn't have happened," he said. "This is the reason that possibility of sabotage is suspected," Raut said.

A technical team from the Centre is here to discuss the power failure issue, he said, adding that "our inquiry committee will also be set up." The central technical team will submit its report in a week, he said. The minister said they will also discuss the study report submitted by a probe committee which went into such incidents in 2011, and whether an ATR (action is taken report) was prepared.

He also said that a system audit is being prepared. A grid failure resulted in a massive power outage in Mumbai and neighboring areas on Monday, stopping trains on tracks, hampering those working from home, and hitting the stuttering economic activity hard.

It took two hours for the power supply to resume for essential services on Monday, following which other pockets started getting power in a phase-wise manner.

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

