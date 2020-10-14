Left Menu
Development News Edition

Have written to Union Power Min to close polluting thermal power stations around Delhi: Jain

Delhi minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday said he has written to the Union power minister seeking closure of 11 thermal power stations around the national capital, which contribute majorly to pollution in Delhi and its neighbouring areas. And, we have written to the Union power minister, seeking closing of polluting thermal power stations around the national capital," he said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2020 16:47 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 16:10 IST
Have written to Union Power Min to close polluting thermal power stations around Delhi: Jain
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@SatyendarJain)

Delhi minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday said he has written to the Union power minister seeking closure of 11 thermal power stations around the national capital, which contribute majorly to pollution in Delhi and its neighboring areas. Interacting with reporters here, he also asserted that the Delhi government is serious about the matter of pollution and all thermal power plants in the city have been closed in the last few years.

"Thermal power stations are a major contributing factor in causing pollution in Delhi and neighboring areas. We have closed all such stations as curbing pollution is high on our priority. And, we have written to the Union power minister, seeking closing of polluting thermal power stations around the national capital," he said. Jain, who holds the portfolios of both health and power departments, said there are 13 such stations out of which two were earlier closed.

The Delhi government in order to reduce pollution had closed the Indraprastha station in 2009, followed by the Rajghat station in 2015 and the Badarpur thermal power plant in 2018, he said.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Government expresses sadness at passing of Dr Vuyokazi Mahlati

Age may not contribute to COVID-19 infection risk: Study

Cobra Kai Season 3 gets final release date, new teaser hints on Season 4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

German yields fall to lowest since May, Portugal sells bonds with record low yield

Germanys 10-year bond yield fell to its lowest since May and Portugal sold bonds at a record-low yield as threats to the blocs economy from a second wave of the coronavirus and expectations of stimulus from the European Central Bank continu...

As more Americans vote early, Trump presses on to Iowa

With less than three weeks to go until the U.S. presidential election, President Donald Trump on Wednesday will hold a rally in Iowa, as he tries to make up for time lost on the campaign trail during his recent bout with the coronavirus. As...

Gupkar Declaration: Farooq Abdullah convenes meeting on Thursday, Mehbooba Mufti to attend

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah has convened a meeting at his residence on Thursday for chalking out the future course of action on the Gupkar Declaration with regard to the special status of Jammu and Kashmir which was revoke...

Para-archer Ankit hospitalised after testing positive for COVID: SAI

Para-archer Ankit was on Wednesday hospitalised after testing positive for COVID-19 during a national camp at the Sports Authority of Indias Northern Regional Centre hereThe national camp for the para-archers began with eight athletes on Oc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020