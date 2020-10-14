Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU plans to ban most-harmful chemicals from consumer products

The ban on these substances in consumer products may be expanded later to include chemicals that affect respiratory and immune systems. Exemptions would be granted for substances deemed essential for specific uses, such as in health or emissions-cutting technologies, where there are no acceptable alternatives.

Reuters | Updated: 14-10-2020 21:40 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 21:40 IST
EU plans to ban most-harmful chemicals from consumer products

The European Union will propose in 2022 a ban on the most health-damaging chemicals as additives in consumer products, the bloc's executive said on Wednesday.

The EU already has the world's most stringent chemicals laws, including a broad ban on carcinogenic substances in consumer products such as children's toys, cosmetics and food packaging. The European Commission will propose rules next year to enable group restrictions of other most-harmful chemicals, replacing a current case-by-case approach to restricting them. The proposal for a ban will follow in 2022.

Affected substances include endocrine disruptors, which interfere with hormones in ways that can affect the reproductive system, and very persistent chemicals that do not break down if they enter the human body or environment. The ban on these substances in consumer products may be expanded later to include chemicals that affect respiratory and immune systems.

Exemptions would be granted for substances deemed essential for specific uses, such as in health or emissions-cutting technologies, where there are no acceptable alternatives. EU Environment Commissioner Virginijus Sinkevicius said it was not possible to count how many chemicals the rules would cover, but that the Commission had already identified a couple of hundred.

"This is a large group, a large number of chemicals which are going to be addressed. It's only going to expand." NGOs welcomed the clampdown on harmful substances, but some EU lawmakers and corporations said the proposals failed to tackle the use of polluting fossil fuels to produce chemicals.

Peter ter Kulve, president of consumer goods giant Unilever's home care division, said the policy was "a missed opportunity for policymakers to address the invisible but vast carbon footprint of chemicals in Europe". The chemicals sector is the world's biggest industrial consumer of oil and gas. Primary chemicals production emitted 880 million tonnes of CO2 in 2018, according to the International Energy Agency.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Government expresses sadness at passing of Dr Vuyokazi Mahlati

Cobra Kai Season 3 gets final release date, new teaser hints on Season 4

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Ladakh records 87 new COVID-19 cases, 79 more recoveries

The Union Territory of Ladakh reported 87 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, pushing its infection tally to 5,238, an official bulletin said. Seventy-nine more patients have recovered from the disease, it added.The number of active cases in t...

Better equipped but emotionally drained, Spain's intensive care staff confront COVID second wave

Emotional fatigue has begun to set in among the intensive care staff at the Infanta Sofia hospital near Madrid, even though the team is better equipped now than during the pandemics March-April peak.At that time we had a spike that complete...

Maha: Govt asks fishermen in Palghar not to venture into sea

Palghar district administration on Wednesday asked fishermen not to venture into sea for the next two days in view of a heavy rain forecast, a senior official said. District collector Manik Gurusal also appealed to fishermen in sea to retur...

More Nigerian protests against police brutality as reforms fail to convince

Nigerian protesters demanding an end to police brutality returned to the streets on Wednesday, saying they were unconvinced by the creation of a new police unit and a pledge not to use violence against demonstrators. Protesters have staged ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020