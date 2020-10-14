Secretary Agriculture meets representatives of 29 Farmer Unions from Punjab
Updated: 14-10-2020 22:28 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 22:28 IST
Agriculture is always on top priority for Government of India. Central Government invited representatives of 29 Farmer Unions from Punjab which were associated with agitations in the State during the last few days. This meeting was scheduled to be held at the level of Secretary Agriculture (AC&FW) Government of India.
The meeting was attended by the representatives of the aforesaid Farmers Unions of Punjab. This meeting was held with the Secretary (AC&FW). In this meeting, various issues related to farmers' welfare were discussed for about two hours. At the end of this meeting, two memorandums on behalf of the Farmers' Unions were given to Secretary (AC&FW). The Government of India is always committed to protecting the interest of farmers and is always open for discussions.
(With Inputs from PIB)
