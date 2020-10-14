Left Menu
Development News Edition

Secretary Agriculture meets representatives of 29 Farmer Unions from Punjab

The Government of India is always committed to protecting the interest of farmers and is always open for discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2020 22:28 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 22:28 IST
Secretary Agriculture meets representatives of 29 Farmer Unions from Punjab
The meeting was attended by the representatives of the aforesaid Farmers Unions of Punjab. Image Credit: Twitter(@AgriGoI)

Agriculture is always on top priority for Government of India. Central Government invited representatives of 29 Farmer Unions from Punjab which were associated with agitations in the State during the last few days. This meeting was scheduled to be held at the level of Secretary Agriculture (AC&FW) Government of India.

The meeting was attended by the representatives of the aforesaid Farmers Unions of Punjab. This meeting was held with the Secretary (AC&FW). In this meeting, various issues related to farmers' welfare were discussed for about two hours. At the end of this meeting, two memorandums on behalf of the Farmers' Unions were given to Secretary (AC&FW). The Government of India is always committed to protecting the interest of farmers and is always open for discussions.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Government expresses sadness at passing of Dr Vuyokazi Mahlati

Cobra Kai Season 3 gets final release date, new teaser hints on Season 4

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Karna govt notifies increasing BBMP wards to 243

The Karnataka government on Wednesday issued a notification increasing the number of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike wards from 198 to 243 with immediate effect. The notification comes 20 days after the state assembly passed a bill for i...

First collection of Shakespeare's plays sells for almost $10 million

A rare 1623 book that brought together William Shakespeares plays for the first time sold for a record 9.97 million at auction on Wednesday, Christies in New York said. The First Folio containing 36 of Shakespeares plays, one of only six kn...

Sisodia given additional charge of labour, employment departments

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was on Wednesday given additional charge of the labour and employment departments in addition to his existing portfolios, sources said. Minister Gopal Rai, who held the charge of the two departments, was...

Nagorno-Karabakh says death toll among its military rises to 555 since start of conflict

The defence ministry of the Nagorno-Karabakh region said on Wednesday it had recorded another 23 casualties among its military, pushing the military death toll to 555 since fighting with Azeri forces erupted on Sept. 27.The fighting has sur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020