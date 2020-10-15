Left Menu
Development News Edition

Relief operations underway in rain-hit areas of Telangana

He said 61 relief centres were operational and that more were being added wherever required. About 1.5 lakh food packets were being supplied and Annapurna subsidised food canteens in the city were utilised in the areas where water stagnated, he said. State Women and Child Welfare Minister Satyavati Rathod held a meeting with officials on the rain relief measures in Warangal, official sources said.PTI SJR SS PTI PTI

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 15-10-2020 12:18 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 12:13 IST
Relief operations underway in rain-hit areas of Telangana
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Relief operations were underway on Thursday in Hyderabad and other places in Telangana in the wake of heavy rains that caused inundation of low-lying areas, damage to property, and also standing agriculture crops. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao would hold a meeting with ministers and officials on Thursday afternoon on the rain relief measures.

State Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar told P T I that the relief teams were working on Thursday to pump out water from localities where water stagnation was reported, to help citizens there and to restore normal traffic. He said 61 relief centers were operational and that more were being added wherever required.

About 1.5 lakh food packets were being supplied and Annapurna subsidized food canteens in the city were utilized in the areas where water stagnated, he said. The relief camps would continue for a couple of days, he added.

The rainfall was unprecedented in and around Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and that the government machinery was successful in containing human loss and loss of property, he said. An official release said the Chief Minister has instructed officials to come to the meeting convened by him with details regarding the losses suffered in their respective departments.

The meeting would discuss the rehabilitation measures taken, additional measures to be taken and the issues to be mentioned in a report to be submitted to the Centre, the release said. State Women and Child Welfare Minister Satyavati Rathod held a meeting with officials on the rain relief measures in Warangal, official sources said.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin’s quarantine ended, Is Crash Landing on You Season 2 under development?

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

Why Sex Education Season 3’s link with Margot Robbie is fake

Do we have any chance for The Vampire Diaries Season 9 in future?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Global virtual aid conference to be held for Rohingya refugees

A global virtual international donor conference to raise urgently needed humanitarian aid for Rohingya refugees will be held on Oct. 22, co-hosted by the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom, and the United Nations. In a jo...

London stocks slump on lockdown worries, Brexit uncertainty

Londons FTSE 100 fell for a fourth straight session on Thursday, pressured by ex-dividend trading, with investors also taking cash off the table on the prospect of stricter coronavirus lockdowns and Brexit-related uncertainty. The FTSE 100 ...

HK media tycoon Jimmy Lai says police raided his private office

Hong Kong media tycoon and pro-democracy activist Jimmy Lai said police raided his private offices earlier on Thursday, months after he was arrested on suspicion of violating the citys national security law. Lai said police did not wait for...

Unidentified, decomposed body found in Noida drain

A partially decomposed body of an unidentified man was found in a drain in Uttar Pradeshs Noida on Thursday, police said.&#160; The body was spotted in a drain in Sector 37 by some passersby in the morning who alerted the local Sector 39 po...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020