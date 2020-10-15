Left Menu
Development News Edition

Britain's National Grid has small margin of extra power in coming days

Gas power plants were supplying around 55% of the country's electricity on Thursday morning, with nuclear at 16% and wind at 15%, National Grid data showed. National Grid ESO did not immediately respond for comment on Thursday morning.

Reuters | London | Updated: 15-10-2020 12:31 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 12:28 IST
Britain's National Grid has small margin of extra power in coming days
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Britain's National Grid said electricity supply margins were likely to be tight in the country over the next few days but said it would have adequate supply. National Grid is responsible for ensuring supply and demand are balanced in Britain's energy systems.

"Unusually low wind output coinciding with a number of generator outages means the cushion of spare capacity we operate the system with has been reduced," National Grid Electricity System Operator (ESO) said on Twitter. The grid has a number of tools to help balance supply and demand and paid power producers such as nuclear generator EDF to reduce output over the summer when demand was weak.

"Margins are adequate for (Thursday) and we're monitoring how the situation develops," National Grid ESO said. Gas power plants were supplying around 55% of the country's electricity on Thursday morning, with nuclear at 16% and wind at 15%, National Grid data showed.

National Grid ESO did not immediately respond for comment on Thursday morning.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin’s quarantine ended, Is Crash Landing on You Season 2 under development?

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

Why Sex Education Season 3’s link with Margot Robbie is fake

Do we have any chance for The Vampire Diaries Season 9 in future?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Global virtual aid conference to be held for Rohingya refugees

A global virtual international donor conference to raise urgently needed humanitarian aid for Rohingya refugees will be held on Oct. 22, co-hosted by the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom, and the United Nations. In a jo...

London stocks slump on lockdown worries, Brexit uncertainty

Londons FTSE 100 fell for a fourth straight session on Thursday, pressured by ex-dividend trading, with investors also taking cash off the table on the prospect of stricter coronavirus lockdowns and Brexit-related uncertainty. The FTSE 100 ...

HK media tycoon Jimmy Lai says police raided his private office

Hong Kong media tycoon and pro-democracy activist Jimmy Lai said police raided his private offices earlier on Thursday, months after he was arrested on suspicion of violating the citys national security law. Lai said police did not wait for...

Unidentified, decomposed body found in Noida drain

A partially decomposed body of an unidentified man was found in a drain in Uttar Pradeshs Noida on Thursday, police said.&#160; The body was spotted in a drain in Sector 37 by some passersby in the morning who alerted the local Sector 39 po...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020