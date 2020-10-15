Left Menu
EDF plans to announce new EPR nuclear reactor by mid-2021

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 15-10-2020 15:50 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 15:39 IST
EDF plans to announce new EPR nuclear reactor by mid-2021
Representative image Image Credit: Needpix

EDF aims to unveil a new, cheaper-to-build version of its EPR nuclear reactor by mid-2021, the French power company said on Thursday. EDF has faced costly delays in the construction of some plants, including its Flamanville 3 nuclear project in France which is more than a decade behind schedule.

The French state last year called on the company to improve its record. EDF, which is majority-owned by the government, said in a presentation that next generation EPR reactors would benefit from a reduction in necessary preparatory studies.

The group said it was also planning on bringing in new oversight measures for its major projects, after a government audit last year highlighted planning deficiencies and poor coordination at some sites. EDF added in its presentation that it would introduce more of a results-driven relationship with suppliers.

The government has put off a decision on whether or not to build new nuclear reactors until after the Flamanville 3 project is operating, which is now expected at the end of 2022. Other EDF projects include the planned Sizewell C nuclear plant in eastern England.

EDF is already building Britain's first new nuclear plant in more than two decades, Hinkley Point C, with backing from China's CGN.

