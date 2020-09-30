HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day four

Left Menu
Highlights of the fourth day at the French Open, the final Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Wednesday (all times GMT): 0909 PLAY UNDERWAY AT ROLAND GARROS Third seed Elina Svitolina began her second-round match against unseeded Mexican Renata Zarazua under the retractable roof on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Highlights of the fourth day at the French Open, the final Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Wednesday (all times GMT): 0909 PLAY UNDERWAY AT ROLAND GARROS

Third seed Elina Svitolina began her second-round match against unseeded Mexican Renata Zarazua under the retractable roof on Court Philippe Chatrier. Play on the outside courts was delayed due to rain, with showers forecast throughout the day.

Serena Williams will continue her bid for a 24th Grand Slam title against Tsvetana Pironkova later in the day, while men's defending champion Rafa Nadal faces American Mackenzie McDonald. READ MORE:

Verdasco to sue French Open after positive COVID-19 test saga Berrettini leads impressive Italian charge in Paris

Watson concerned about future of British tennis More French men crash out in first round at Roland Garros

Rublev back from brink to beat Querrey in five Players digging in for the long haul as damp Paris conditions test patience

Sock says Thiem worthy heir to Nadal but targets upset FACTBOX-Jack Sock v Dominic Thiem

Tsitsipas survives first-round scare in five-set win over Munar Djokovic primed for deep run in Paris

French Open order of play on Wednesday Double bounce, another meltdown for Mladenovic

Second seed Pliskova arrests errors to shoot down Sherif Egypt's Sherif exits French Open knowing she belongs at Slams

Danish teenager Tauson shocks Brady in first round 'Boom or bust' Ostapenko striving for consistency in game

Pospisil criticises 'bad bubble' at French Open

