HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day four
Highlights of the fourth day at the French Open, the final Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Wednesday (all times GMT): 0909 PLAY UNDERWAY AT ROLAND GARROS Third seed Elina Svitolina began her second-round match against unseeded Mexican Renata Zarazua under the retractable roof on Court Philippe Chatrier.Reuters | Paris | Updated: 30-09-2020 14:46 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 14:46 IST
Third seed Elina Svitolina began her second-round match against unseeded Mexican Renata Zarazua under the retractable roof on Court Philippe Chatrier. Play on the outside courts was delayed due to rain, with showers forecast throughout the day.
Serena Williams will continue her bid for a 24th Grand Slam title against Tsvetana Pironkova later in the day, while men's defending champion Rafa Nadal faces American Mackenzie McDonald. READ MORE:
